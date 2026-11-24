Texas pharmacy Greenwich Rx has voluntarily recalled certain batches of compounded medications that were intended to be sterile in the United States. They include semaglutide injections, medications in the GLP-1 class. The recall concerns products dispensed nationwide from August 10 to September 21, 2026, The Hill reports.

Review following an FDA inspection

According to Greenwich Rx, the recall decision was made after an inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the pharmacy's assessment of the medications. This raised concerns that their sterility may not be guaranteed.

The pharmacy warned that using a medication that was intended to be sterile but is not could cause serious infections, including life-threatening ones. As of the time of the notice, Greenwich Rx had not received reports of adverse events related to the recall.

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Who should check their medications

Greenwich Rx is sending notifications to customers by mail. The pharmacy also produced some of the medications for another pharmacy, Clover Rx. Its customers were advised to check the list of recalled products even if they did not receive a separate notification.

The recall notice does not specify brand names. Consumers and clinics that have such medications are advised to stop using them immediately and dispose of them. To verify them, they should compare the full Greenwich Rx product list, lot numbers, and expiration dates.

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