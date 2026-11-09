The municipality of Tel Aviv in Israel plans to introduce fines for unjustified use of car horns starting in the first quarter of 2027. To enforce this, the city will install a system that will record honking, identify the vehicle from which the horn was sounded and transmit the data to a municipal inspector, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Microphones and cameras at 11 locations

At the first stage, the system will be deployed at 11 locations across the city, including at the intersection of Bograshov and Chernichovsky streets and in the area of Rabin Square. The locations were selected jointly with the city environmental authority, taking into account pedestrian traffic, central location, the number of residents, important transport routes and residents' complaints.

A set of microphones will detect the sound of a horn and determine its source. A video camera will then use a sound map to identify the vehicle. An inspector will examine the circumstances of the incident and decide whether to impose a fine. The fine will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle in accordance with Transport Ministry data.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fine amounts

For private car owners, the first violation will cost 250 shekels, while a repeat violation will cost 500 shekels. Owners of corporate vehicles face a fine of 500 shekels for a first violation and 1,000 shekels for a repeat violation.

Deputy Mayor for Transportation and Road Safety Meital Lehavi said that a horn is a safety tool, not a way to express emotions, and that traffic jams are not an emergency. According to her, the project was launched about 10 years ago, but its implementation became possible only after the development of relevant technologies.

Similar systems are already operating in other Israeli cities. In Petah Tikva, an acoustic camera helped issue about 500 fines of 245 shekels each. Restrictions on unjustified honking are also enforced in Kiryat Ono and Netanya, while Ramat Gan has announced plans to install six cameras at major intersections.

Read us on