Since the beginning of 2026, phone scammers have swindled more than €17 million from Latvian residents. The number of fraud cases is not decreasing: perpetrators most often impersonate employees of banks, the State Social Insurance Agency, the Road Traffic Safety Directorate, courier services, or the Tax Service, LSM English reports.

Police statistics

According to Latvian State Police spokesperson Elina Priedite, elderly people are more often victims of such schemes, but people of different ages and nationalities fall into scammers’ traps. From October 1 to 27, police registered 311 fraud cases: 118 victims lost a total of about €1.935 million.

Police urged people not to disclose internet banking login details, Smart-ID codes, or PIN codes to strangers, not to follow suspicious links, and not to open unknown attachments. Citizens are also advised not to transfer money at strangers’ instructions and to contact an institution or company independently using official contacts. If fraud is suspected, people should immediately contact their bank and notify the police.

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Protection against fake messages

Mobile operator Bite Latvija has launched a pilot project under which organizations can restrict the use of their sender names in the operator’s SMS network free of charge. The Road Traffic Safety Directorate, INDEXO Banka, SEB banka, and Swedbank are already participating in the project. The company is compiling a list of protected sender names so that scammers cannot use them.

Armins Palms, an expert at Latvia’s cyber incident response organization CERT.lv, also reported a free DNS firewall that blocks access to known fraudulent websites. The tool is available on computers and mobile devices and, according to him, can block identified numbers from which scammers make calls. Palms stressed that perpetrators usually rush the victim, while official institutions will not demand that an action be completed within a few minutes.

In 2025, Latvian residents and businesses lost €16 million to phone, investment, and other types of fraud, compared with €23.7 million in 2024.

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