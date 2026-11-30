The James Webb Space Telescope has studied in detail the distant compact galaxy AMORE6, whose gas contains only 0.076% of the oxygen content in the Sun. This figure may indicate an environment close to the conditions in which the first stars formed in the Universe, ScienceAlert reports.

AMORE6 is observed as it was about 1 billion years after the Big Bang, or around 12.8 billion years ago. The galaxy is too faint for such an analysis without gravitational lensing: the Pandora galaxy cluster warps space-time and magnifies its image. According to the researchers' calculations, AMORE6 has an effective radius of only 117 light-years.

Spectral signatures

During the first observations, reported in 2025, astronomers recorded emission from ionized hydrogen but did not detect the characteristic oxygen signal. At that time, the oxygen content in the gas was estimated at less than 0.19% of the solar level.

For the new study, a team led by Takahiro Morishita of Tohoku University observed AMORE6 with the James Webb Telescope's NIRSpec near-infrared spectrograph for a total of 45.2 hours. The data made it possible to detect faint spectral signals from oxygen and carbon, as well as two helium emission lines from atoms that had lost both electrons.

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Possible explanation

Double ionization of helium requires highly energetic radiation, which ordinary stellar populations, according to the researchers' assessment, do not produce in sufficient quantities. The strength of the helium emission is consistent with predictions for a population of stars formed from primordial gas.

One possible explanation is Population III stars — the as-yet unconfirmed first generation of stars that may have formed from primordial matter without heavier elements. At the same time, the authors of the paper do not rule out another possibility: the source of the hard radiation may be a black hole accreting matter. According to their calculations, its mass could range from 1,000 to 10,000 solar masses.

The presence of oxygen and carbon also does not rule out the scenario involving the first stars: massive Population III stars could have synthesized and released these elements within a few million years. The study results were published as a preprint on arXiv, so they require further verification.

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