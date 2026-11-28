An international group of astronomers used the James Webb Space Telescope to study the ultra-faint galaxy LAP1-B, which existed about 13 billion years ago — 800 million years after the Big Bang. Its gas was found to have an oxygen abundance of about 1/240 of the solar level, or 0.42%. This makes LAP1-B the most chemically primitive among known star-forming galaxies, ScienceDaily reports.

Observations through a gravitational lens

The team led by Kimihiko Nakajima, an associate professor at Kanazawa University, observed the object for more than 30 hours using spectroscopy. LAP1-B's light was amplified by about 100 times by a massive galaxy cluster in the foreground. This effect is called gravitational lensing: the gravity of a large object bends and magnifies light from a more distant source.

The data determined the galaxy's redshift to be 6.625 ± 0.001. Spectral analysis made it possible to measure the amounts of chemical elements in its gas. The extremely low oxygen concentration indicates that the galaxy underwent very little chemical enrichment from the products of the formation, evolution, and death of previous generations of stars.

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A possible trace of the first stars

The researchers also recorded an unusually high carbon-to-oxygen ratio and intense ionizing radiation. In their view, these signs are consistent with theoretical predictions for stars formed from gas with almost no heavy elements. Such first-generation stars, known as Population III stars, were expected to form from hydrogen and helium, which predominated in the early Universe.

The stellar mass of LAP1-B was estimated at less than 3,300 solar masses because astronomers were unable to detect the continuous glow of its stars. At the same time, the motion of gas indicates that the object's total gravitational mass is greater than the combined mass of its stars and gas. This means that the galaxy is likely contained within a large dark matter halo.

Link to ultra-faint dwarf galaxies

The combination of low stellar mass, dark matter dominance, and primitive chemical composition makes LAP1-B similar to a likely ancestor of ultra-faint dwarf galaxies near the Milky Way. Such systems contain few stars and are considered cosmic fossil remnants of the early stages of galaxy formation. The team plans to continue searching for even more primitive objects using James Webb.

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