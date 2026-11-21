The MIXS X-ray spectrometer, heading to Mercury aboard the European-Japanese BepiColombo mission, has conducted astronomical observations for the first time after eight years in space. The instrument detected X-ray radiation from the Crab Nebula, located about 6,500 light-years from Earth, ScienceDaily reports.

MIXS has travelled about 10 billion kilometres with the spacecraft. Until September, the instrument could not look directly into space because its view was blocked by the Mercury Transfer Module. The opportunity for calibration arose after this module separated from the two scientific orbiters, the Mercury Planetary Orbiter and Mio.

Testing on the Crab Nebula

For the first test, the team selected the Crab Nebula, a well-studied remnant of a stellar explosion with a strong and predictable X-ray signal. The main series of observations took place on 11–12 September: over 39 hours, the spacecraft changed its orientation 55 times to collect data.

Scientists compared the results with ground tests conducted in 2015. According to their data, MIXS's angular resolution, or its ability to distinguish fine details in an image, proved to be slightly better than during laboratory tests.

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The team also found no influence of unwanted visible light in the images. Scientists can filter out the effects of galactic cosmic rays, which were also recorded during the flight, during data processing. The detector shows no signs of radiation damage after eight years in space.

At the same time, specialists are observing self-fluorescence of the instrument when the Sun illuminates its optics. According to the team's assessment, this should not affect observations of Mercury's sunlit surface. Individual effects are still being studied, and the instrument is planned to be optimised during commissioning near the planet.

Searching for chemical elements on Mercury

MIXS is installed on the Mercury Planetary Orbiter. It is intended to create a global map of elements on Mercury's surface by analysing fluorescent X-ray radiation from rocks. When solar X-rays strike the planet's surface, its atoms emit signals characteristic of different elements.

MIXS data will be supplemented by the SIXS instrument, which measures solar radiation and particles reaching Mercury. BepiColombo is expected to enter Mercury's orbit on 21 November. The two scientific orbiters are planned to separate on 9–10 December, and the mission's main scientific phase is expected to begin in April 2027.

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