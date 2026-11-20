Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6:4, 6:1 on November 20 in the final group-stage match of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Thanks to his third win in three matches in the Ivan Lendl Group, he advanced to the semifinals unbeaten, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Victory in 65 minutes

Alcaraz broke serve in the very first game to take a 2:0 lead. In the second set, he also went 2:0 up with a break, and later broke his opponent’s serve again to extend his advantage to 4:1. The match lasted 65 minutes. The Spaniard hit 29 winners, while Cobolli had nine.

Cobolli had already lost his chances of advancing from the group before the match began. Alcaraz had secured his place in the semifinals earlier by defeating American Frances Tiafoe and Russian Daniil Medvedev.

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Alcaraz’s health condition

There were concerns about the condition of Alcaraz’s left hamstring before the match: after defeating Medvedev on Wednesday, he left the court with a tight bandage on his left leg. On Thursday, the tennis player underwent an MRI scan, and Spanish media reported that the examination revealed no serious injury. The same day, he cancelled training, and on Friday postponed his scheduled warm-up.

In the semifinals, Alcaraz will face American Ben Shelton. The Spaniard is aiming to win the ATP Finals for the first time. At the end of the year, he returned to the court after a break of more than four months due to a wrist injury sustained at the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona, and subsequently won tournaments in Tokyo, Vienna and Paris.

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