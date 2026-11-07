Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters, denying the American a chance to claim the last berth at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin. The match in France ended 6:7 (10:12), 7:5, 6:3 in favour of the Spaniard.

Two missed match points

Fritz won the first set in a tie-break and took a 5:3 lead in the second set after a break. The American was twice one step away from victory: first on Alcaraz's serve at 5:3, and then on his own serve at 5:4. However, Alcaraz fought back, won the second set and sealed the match in the third.

Had Fritz reached the semi-finals, he would have overtaken Rafael Khodar in the battle for a place at the season-ending tournament. The defeat also prevented the 29-year-old American from beating Alcaraz for the second time in eight matches. He claimed his previous victory over the Spaniard at the 2025 Laver Cup.

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Line-up of participants in Turin

As Sky Sports reports, Alcaraz and Khodar will play at the ATP Finals, which will take place in Turin from November 15 to 22. Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Arthur Fils, Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe had previously also secured qualification.

On the same day, Ben Shelton defeated Tommy Paul 6:4, 4:6, 6:3, ending his compatriot's chances of reaching the ATP Finals and guaranteeing Tiafoe's participation in the tournament. In the Paris Masters semi-finals, Alcaraz will face the winner of the Casper Ruud—Nuno Borges match, while Shelton will play Luca Van Assche.

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