Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev 6:2, 6:4 in Turin, Italy, in a group-stage match at the ATP Finals. The world No. 3 moved closer to reaching the competition’s semifinals.

Advantage in two sets

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Alcaraz broke serve twice in the first set, which he won 6:2. At the start of the second set, the Spaniard again took his opponent’s serve and maintained his advantage until the end of the match. Medvedev, who won the ATP Finals six years ago, was unable to respond to his opponent’s powerful play.

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Winning streak and health condition

For 23-year-old Alcaraz, the victory was his 11th in a row. Before the tournament in Turin, he won titles in Vienna and Paris, and overall claimed three titles after returning to the tour at the US Open, where he resumed competing following a four-month break due to a wrist injury.

During the match, Alcaraz took a medical timeout to have his left thigh bandaged, but this did not affect the course of the game. He finished the match when Medvedev sent the ball into the net on the return. Whether this victory guaranteed Alcaraz an early place in the semifinals was to be determined after another group match between Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe.

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