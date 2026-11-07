Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6:4, 6:4 in Nanterre, France, reaching the Paris Masters final for the first time in his career. In the decisive match, he will play American Ben Shelton, who beat France's Luca van Assche 5:7, 6:3, 6:4 in the second semifinal, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Alcaraz's victory over Ruud

In the first set, Alcaraz converted his third break-point opportunity to take a 4:3 lead, then closed out the set with an ace. In the second set, Ruud made a forehand error, allowing his opponent to serve for the match. The 23-year-old Spaniard took the opportunity and sealed the victory with another ace.

In the quarterfinals, Alcaraz saved two match points. He became the first Spaniard to reach the Paris Masters final since David Ferrer in 2013. Alcaraz has also reached the finals at seven of the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments on the calendar.

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Shelton comes back after losing the first set

Ben Shelton lost the first set to Luca van Assche, making 17 unforced errors. However, in the second set, the American turned the match around: he forced the 22-year-old Frenchman into making more errors in extended rallies, broke serve and took a 4:2 lead.

In the third set, van Assche took a 3:1 lead with a break, but Shelton won the next four games. The American became the first US representative in the Paris Masters final since 2017, when Jack Sock won the title. It will be Shelton's third ATP Masters 1000 tournament final of his career.

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