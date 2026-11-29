Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6:2, 7:6 (7:4) in the Davis Cup final in Bologna, Italy. The result levelled the score in the tie between Spain and defending champions Italy, with the doubles match set to decide the fate of the title.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, team captains David Ferrer and Filippo Volandri had not yet confirmed the doubles line-ups for the deciding match at the time of publication.

Alcaraz responds after Musetti's victory

Before the second singles match, Italy took the lead thanks to Lorenzo Musetti's 6:7 (4:7), 6:2, 6:1 victory over 20-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar. Jodar recovered from 2:5 down in the first set and won it, and also secured a break at the start of the second set. However, Musetti then won nine consecutive games and turned the match around.

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Cobolli, the world No. 7, had lost both of his singles matches this week before the final, in Italy's meetings with South Korea and the Czech Republic. He had also lost to Alcaraz in both of their previous head-to-head matches. In the final, backed by the home crowd, Cobolli managed to break late in the second set and take it to a tie-break, but Alcaraz closed out the match for victory.

Italy's and Spain's streaks

For Alcaraz, this victory was his 16th consecutive win at the end of the season. Italy have not lost in the Davis Cup since 2023 and are bidding for a fourth consecutive title — no team has achieved such a result since the United States team in the early 1970s. Spain are seeking to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2019; in last year's final, the Spaniards lost to the Italians.

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