Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner said at a press conference in Milan, Italy, that he plans to return to competition at the Australian Open in January. The world No. 2 has not played since July, when he defended his Wimbledon title, due to a knee injury.

The goal is to return in Australia

“The goal is to return to Australia. Maybe play a few tournaments earlier. But I have to work toward the goal day by day, because if I rush, it could get worse. But yes, the goal is Australia,” said the 25-year-old athlete.

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According to Sky Sports News, Sinner did not rule out taking part in several tournaments before the Australian Open, but stressed that he does not want to rush his return after the injury.

Performances in Melbourne

Sinner won the Australian Open in Melbourne in 2024 and 2025. This year, he lost to Novak Djokovic in the tournament’s semifinals. The Italian also lost the top spot in the world rankings, which was taken by Alexander Zverev.

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