Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti defeated Czech player Jakub Mensik 6:3, 6:4 in the first singles match of the Davis Cup semi-final in Bologna, Italy. As a result, Italy took the lead in the tie against the Czech Republic, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Breaks in each set

Musetti secured one break in each set, which was enough to win in two sets. Mensik, who was ranked 15th in the world while Musetti was 27th, had chances to break in the second set, including when the Italian was serving for the match. However, the Czech tennis player was unable to continue the match.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Next semi-final match

In the second singles match, Flavio Cobolli will play Jiri Lehecka. Italy is aiming to win its fourth consecutive Davis Cup title without world number two Jannik Sinner, who is injured. The second semi-final will take place on Saturday, when Spain will play Great Britain.

Read us on