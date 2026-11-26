British tennis player Cameron Norrie defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in a Davis Cup quarter-final match in Bologna, Italy, giving Great Britain a 1-0 lead in the tie against Germany. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the match ended 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Victory in 1 hour 33 minutes

Norrie broke serve to take a 3-1 lead in the first set and then won the set. Struff responded in the second set, breaking his opponent's serve for the first time in the match and levelling the score in sets.

In the deciding set, world No. 52 Norrie regained the initiative. He broke serve to lead 4-2 and later sealed the match in his favour in one hour and 33 minutes. Struff is ranked 39th in the world.

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The teams' next matches

In the second singles match, Germany's top-ranked player Alexander Zverev is set to play Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery. In the doubles match, Britain's Henry Patten and Neal Skupski will face Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz.

The winner of the quarter-final will play Austria or Spain in the semi-final on Saturday. Three-time reigning champions Italy have already reached the semi-finals, where they will face the Czech team. Great Britain last won the Davis Cup in 2015, while Germany last won it in 1993.

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