American tennis player Ben Shelton defeated Spain's Rafael Jodar 7:6 (10:8), 7:5 in Turin and moved closer to reaching the ATP Finals semi-finals. The match lasted just over two hours, BBC Sport reports.

Conditions for reaching the semi-finals

Shelton will advance to the final four if world number one Alexander Zverev defeats France's Arthur Fils in the final group match on Thursday. Fils can overtake the American only if he beats Zverev in two sets.

After the match, Shelton wrote on the camera lens: “I'll be watching, Arthur”. He joked that he would acknowledge his friend Fils' superiority and go on holiday if he beat Zverev in two sets. Shelton said he would support Fils and watch his match against Zverev.

A tense match against Jodar

In the first set, Shelton saved two break points and won a tense tie-break. In the second set, the American took a break lead, but Jodar levelled the score at 4:4. The Spaniard, who is playing his first professional season on the ATP Tour, defended reliably but tired towards the end of the match.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At 5:5, Shelton broke his opponent's serve again and then finished the match with three consecutive aces in the next game. Overall, the American hit 14 aces with one double fault and lost only 11 points on his first serve. While serving for the match, he slipped at the back of the court, but quickly recovered and sealed the victory.

Group standings

Zverev, who has yet to lose at the tournament, has already secured first place in the John McEnroe Group. On Saturday, the German will face either Daniil Medvedev or Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals.

This is Shelton's second appearance at the ATP Finals: in his debut tournament last year, he did not win a single match. The American arrived in Turin after winning a Masters 1000 tournament and reaching his first Grand Slam final at the US Open.

Read us on