In Turin, Italy, world No. 1 Alexander Zverev defeated Spain’s Rafael Jodar in the opening match of the ATP Finals. The German tennis player won in two sets, 6-4, 6-4, and claimed his first victory since taking the top spot in the world rankings.

Serving advantage

As BBC Sport reports, Zverev lost only 10 points on his own serve. He landed 84% of his first serves and hit 10 aces. The most difficult moment in the first set came when the German was serving for the set and had to save two break points. He escaped with two consecutive aces.

Zverev broke his opponent’s serve early in the first set after a backhand down the line. In the second set, he also secured an early break. Jodar saved three break points that could have given Zverev a two-break advantage, but the German ultimately served out the victory.

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Tournament start

The 29-year-old Zverev said he was pleased with his start at the tournament, although he believes he still has room for improvement. According to him, the match was not perfect, but the victory was a good start to his campaign.

Earlier, Zverev lost his first match as world No. 1 at the Paris Masters tournament in November. This season, he won the French Open and the US Open, and also reached the Wimbledon final. According to BBC Sport, he has recorded 66 ATP Tour match wins this season, the most among tennis players.

Doubles

In the doubles tournament, Britain’s Henry Patten and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara began their title defence with a 6-3, 5-7, 10-4 victory over Brazil’s Rafael Matos and Orlando Luz. Patten and Heliovaara are the reigning ATP Finals champions in Turin.

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