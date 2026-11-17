Tennis player Mirra Andreeva won the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, USA, without losing a single set. For the title, she also received $3.37 million in prize money and a specially made purple Mercedes-Benz, The National reports.

Victories over top-10 opponents

For 19-year-old Andreeva, it was her debut appearance in the singles event at the season-ending tournament. On her way to the trophy, she defeated world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, world No. 5 Jessica Pegula, and also beat Elina Svitolina twice, including in the final.

Before the start of the competition, her season record against top-10 players stood at one win and five losses. Andreeva became the first teenage tennis player since Maria Sharapova in 2004 to win the season-ending tournament. She also became the third player since the round-robin format returned in 2003 to claim the title without dropping a set, after Serena Williams in 2012 and Iga Swiatek in 2023.

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After the final, Andreeva said it was important for her to prove to herself that she could successfully play against the strongest tennis players. She finishes the season ranked second in the world, 293 points behind world No. 1 Elena Rybakina.

Svitolina's performance

Elina Svitolina reached the final of the season-ending tournament for the first time since 2019. During the competition, the Ukrainian defeated Wimbledon finalists Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova, and also ended a five-match losing streak against Sabalenka that had lasted six years.

Svitolina competed in Indian Wells without her coach Andrew Bettles, who was unable to travel due to the approaching birth of his wife’s child. She was assisted by her friend and fellow Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky. The Ukrainian finished the season in sixth place in the world rankings.

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