Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka said that she resumed working with a psychologist before the start of the WTA Finals. The Belarusian told this at the traditional press conference ahead of the tournament, Interia Sport reports.

Decision before the WTA Finals

According to the outlet, the psychologist is already helping Sabalenka. The tennis player did not provide details about the format of this cooperation. The WTA Finals will be her last chance to improve her results before the break following a less successful second part of the year.

In the first three months of the 2026 season, Sabalenka earned 3,800 points in the WTA Race rankings, won three tournaments and reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament once. She qualified for the WTA Finals with 6,485 points.

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Results in the second part of the season

From April to October 2026, the Belarusian earned 2,685 points. She gained nearly half of that total by reaching the US Open final, where she lost to Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka won her last title of the season at the end of March at the tournament in Miami.

After her victory in Miami, she more often ended her runs in the early stages of tournaments. The Interia Sport article links this to the tennis player's decline in results during the second part of the season.

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