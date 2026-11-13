In Indian Wells, USA, Coco Gauff defeated Marta Kostyuk 6:4, 7:5 in a WTA Finals group-stage match. In the second set, the American was trailing 1:5, had back problems, saved three set points and won.

As Interia Sport reports, Kostyuk sought medical assistance in the first set due to wrist problems. With Gauff leading 5:2, the Ukrainian tennis player returned to the court with a bandage on her wrist, reduced the deficit, but lost the set 4:6.

Gauff’s back problems

The second set began with Kostyuk’s advantage: after another break, she took a 3:0 lead. After that, Gauff took a medical timeout because of back pain. The American won a game, but Kostyuk made it 5:1 and had three set points.

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Gauff won 15 of the next 16 points, levelled the score at 5:5 and then finished the match by winning two games.

The group situation

Before the match began, Linda Noskova had already secured her place out of Group A, while Kostyuk had lost her chances of reaching the semifinals. Gauff’s fate also depended on Noskova’s match against Jessica Pegula: the American advanced to the semifinals only if the Czech tennis player won.

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