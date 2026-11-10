Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska will not compete in this year's Billie Jean King Cup in Włocławek, Poland. On Tuesday evening, the 25-year-old athlete announced on Instagram that she was withdrawing from the tournament.

The tennis player's statement

Chwalińska announced her decision personally via the social network. As reported by Interia Sport, the tennis player also gave reasons for the sudden withdrawal. At the same time, the available text of the publication does not provide the specific content of these explanations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Poland's national team without Chwalińska

According to the outlet, there had already been talk behind the scenes for some time about the possibility that Chwalińska would not play in the tournament. Following her statement, Poland's national team will compete in the Billie Jean King Cup without the 25-year-old tennis player. Interia Sport also noted that it would release additional information about the situation later.

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