Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur plans to return to professional competition in 2027 after a break related to pregnancy and the birth of her first child. The athlete said this in Dubai, UAE, The National reports.

Jabeur noted that the exact date of her return is currently unknown. According to her, her body changed after giving birth, so she is gradually regaining her fitness and has already resumed training. The tennis player added that her son accompanies her during training sessions.

Break after Wimbledon

Jabeur played her last match in June 2025 at Wimbledon. She retired in the first round of her match against Viktoriya Tomova. After that, the athlete decided to step away from tennis because of injuries and fatigue.

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Five months later, Jabeur announced her pregnancy, and in April 2026 she gave birth to a son, Elian. She called motherhood an incredible experience, although she noted that she lacks sleep.

Career on the WTA Tour

The 32-year-old Jabeur has won five WTA titles and played in three Grand Slam finals. In 2022, she reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals, and the following year she played in the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive time. She was previously ranked second in the world.

During her career break, Jabeur also opened a tennis academy in Dubai. On the day she announced her possible return, she signed a partnership agreement with Special Olympics UAE to identify talent and train people with developmental disabilities.

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