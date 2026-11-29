Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina said she aims to win Roland Garros for the first time next season. Victory at the French Open would allow the 27-year-old athlete to complete a career Grand Slam. The Japan Times reports.

Goal after reaching world No. 1

Rybakina became the first representative of Kazakhstan to finish the season as the world No. 1. In 2026, she won the Australian Open and the US Open, bringing her total number of Grand Slam titles to three.

The tennis player acknowledged that winning Roland Garros would be an extremely difficult task, but expressed hope of getting closer to this goal next year. According to her, after reaching the top spot in the world rankings, she will pay less attention to her place in the standings. Instead, Rybakina plans to focus on winning Grand Slam tournaments and delivering consistent performances at major competitions.

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Recovery from injuries

Rybakina noted that staying healthy is important to implementing these plans. She ended the 2026 season early, withdrawing from the WTA Finals on the eve of its start because she was not physically ready to compete.

The tennis player won the US Open title two months ago despite concerns over an injury before the start of the tournament. Last month, she also withdrew from the quarterfinals of the competition in Tokyo due to a neck injury. Rybakina is expected to begin the 2027 season in January at the tournament in Brisbane.

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