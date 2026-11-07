Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the season-ending WTA Finals tournament, which is due to begin on November 8 in Indian Wells. Marta Kostyuk has taken her place in the draw, Interia Sport reports.

Change in the tournament draw

Rybakina's withdrawal became known on Saturday evening, Polish time. According to the outlet, her name has already been removed from the competition draw on the official WTA website, where Kostyuk is listed instead of the Kazakh tennis player.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Title defense will not take place

Interia Sport calls Rybakina the world No. 1 and notes that she will not compete to defend her title. The outlet also calls Aryna Sabalenka second in the world rankings.

Due to Rybakina's withdrawal, a possible matchup with Sabalenka, which fans had been expecting, will not take place. The best tennis players of the season are due to compete at the WTA Finals. Interia Sport noted that additional information is expected later.

Read us on