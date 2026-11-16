Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said she will return to Ukraine next week after competing in the final of the season-ending tournament in Indian Wells, California, United States. She also pledged to continue supporting the country through donations, her own charitable foundation and the platform she has in tennis, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Indian Wells tournament final

In the decisive match, Svitolina lost to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva 5–7, 3–6. The Ukrainian athlete, whom the publication calls the world No. 6, noted that support from Ukraine is an important source of motivation for her during the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state.

Svitolina said she has supported the Ukrainian army and service members for almost five years. According to her, some of her friends are serving the country, while military personnel follow her matches. The tennis player also stressed that sport can at least partly distract people from the tension and uncertainty of wartime.

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Support through the foundation

According to Svitolina, over the past five years she has donated more than $1 million to charitable foundations, humanitarian aid and initiatives implemented by her own foundation. The foundation helps Ukrainian tennis players take part in competitions, supports tournament programs, provides travel grants and psychological assistance.

The tennis player thanked Ukrainian fans who came to matches with flags, as well as those who watched the games in Ukraine at night because of the time difference. She added that the presence of Ukrainian athletes at international competitions encourages children to take up tennis and other sports.

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