Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina secured a comeback victory over Czech player Karolina Muchova at the season-ending WTA Finals tournament in California. The tournament’s sixth seed lost the first set but won the match 3:6, 6:2, 6:2, keeping her chances of reaching the semi-finals alive, BBC Sport reports.

Poor start and comeback

Before facing Muchova, Svitolina lost her opening group-stage match to Mirra Andreeva, 4:6, 0:6. In the second match, the Ukrainian also started poorly: after losing the first set, she took a medical timeout because of a problem with her right hip and faced a break point on her serve early in the second set.

Svitolina saved that break point and gradually seized the initiative. Muchova made 39 unforced errors during the match, most of them on forehand shots. In the decisive set, the Czech player dropped an early service game and later made her eighth double fault, after which Svitolina saw out the match for victory.

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Chances of reaching the semi-finals

After the match, Svitolina said she was angry with herself because of the opening match and the first set against Muchova, but managed to channel those emotions into her play. This victory was her ninth this year over an opponent from the world’s top 10 and her first at the WTA Finals since her triumph at the tournament in 2019.

Svitolina can still reach the final four, but the conditions required for this will be determined after Aryna Sabalenka’s match against Andreeva.

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