In Poland, tennis player Iga Swiatek spoke about her cooperation with her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz. In an interview published on Mikaela Shiffrin’s channel on November 11, the athlete said that support and trust are key in such work, Interia Sport reports.

Preparing for challenges

According to Swiatek, Abramowicz can notice potential difficulties even before they arise. The tennis player explained that when a person feels good, they can sometimes lose focus and pay less attention to their own thoughts. In the athlete’s view, this is precisely her psychologist’s strength.

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Swiatek also said that Abramowicz helps her determine how to respond to challenges that may appear in her path.

Work beyond the court

The tennis player noted that over the past year, they had worked extensively to ensure that the psychologist travelled with her more and could get to know her better. According to Swiatek, this cooperation helped her better organize not only tennis-related matters but also life beyond the court.

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