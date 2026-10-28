In Singapore, Temasek Holdings chairman Teo Chee Hean said that small countries should develop cooperation not only with other states but also with companies and non-governmental organisations. In his view, such partnerships are needed amid weakening multilateral engagement around the world.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Teo Chee Hean spoke at the Steward Leadership Summit at the Hilton Singapore Orchard hotel. He described this approach as “polylateral” cooperation, which can support global engagement alongside bilateral and plurilateral partnerships between countries.

A foundation for multilateral cooperation

According to Teo Chee Hean, multilateral cooperation has now become “weak and fractured”. At the same time, polylateral arrangements can create a basis for restoring multilateral-level cooperation when the appropriate time comes.

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He recalled that after the unsuccessful World Trade Organization ministerial conference in Seattle in 1999, Singapore began more actively concluding bilateral free trade agreements. Teo Chee Hean noted that other countries are now taking a similar approach, mentioning the recent conclusion of lengthy negotiations by the European Union, Canada and India on free trade agreements.

Safeguards for artificial intelligence

Teo Chee Hean named the development of safeguards for artificial intelligence as one area for polylateral cooperation. According to him, such a grouping could include governments, major AI companies, non-governmental organisations and trade unions.

He noted that workers have well-founded concerns about the impact of AI adoption on employment. At the same time, in Singapore, according to survey results he cited, acceptance of the technology outweighs concerns about its risks, including possible job displacement. Teo Chee Hean linked this to trust in the government’s ability to set appropriate limits on the use of AI and to the partnership among the government, employers and trade unions.

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