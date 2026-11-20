Patients with Crohn’s disease who continued biologic and small-molecule therapy during the months before planned colorectal surgery were less likely to experience intestinal anastomotic leak or organ-space surgical-site infection. This is indicated by a retrospective study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, News-Medical reports.

Analysis results

Researchers analyzed data from 1,150 patients who underwent elective surgery in 2021–2024 at 24 medical centers in the American College of Surgeons NSQIP-IBD network. After adjusting for differences in patients’ baseline characteristics, anastomotic leak or organ-space surgical-site infection occurred in 2.43% of those receiving such therapy, compared with 6.46% among those who did not receive it.

The researchers found no statistically significant difference between the groups in superficial surgical-site infections, deep incisional infections, or wound dehiscence.

Which medicines were included

The authors classified biologic drugs and small-molecule medicines as therapy. Patients most commonly received tumor necrosis factor inhibitors — 46%. They were followed by medicines targeting interleukin-23 — 33%, as well as anti-integrin agents — 12%.

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Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the digestive tract. It sometimes requires removal of the affected section of the intestine and joining its parts — an anastomosis. Its failure may require emergency repeat surgery or prolonged hospitalization.

Authors caution about the conclusions

Previously, the immunosuppressive properties of such medicines raised concerns that they should be discontinued before surgery because of possible impaired wound healing. The study’s lead author, Nicholas Neil of the University of California, San Diego, noted that the accumulated data do not support this signal as convincingly as previously assumed.

At the same time, the authors emphasize that the results demonstrate an association rather than a direct effect of the medicines. The lower risk of complications may be related to better control of systemic inflammation and mucosal healing. Larger studies are needed to confirm the conclusions, including a separate adjusted analysis for each drug class.

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