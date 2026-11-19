Researchers at Yale School of Medicine found that terazosin, used to lower blood pressure, suppressed the scarring response in fibroblasts obtained from patients with pulmonary fibrosis. News-Medical reports on the study, published on November 18 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The role of sympathetic nerves

Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic disease in which lung tissue becomes inflamed, scarred, and stiff. Existing antifibrotic drugs do not cure the disease but only slow its progression.

Using a mouse model of pulmonary fibrosis, scientists observed scar formation through imaging of the entire lung tissue. They found that sympathetic nerves grew into areas of fibrotic tissue where they are normally absent.

In healthy lungs, sympathetic nerves are predominantly located in the large central airways. In fibrotic lungs, they innervated small peripheral areas. Disabling a gene associated with the development and viability of sympathetic nerves prevented fibrosis progression in mice.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Why terazosin was studied

The authors also found a link between the location of sympathetic nerves and areas with high levels of alpha-smooth muscle actin, or α-SMA. This protein is involved in muscle contraction. Terazosin belongs to alpha-blockers: the drug relaxes the smooth muscles of blood vessels and lowers blood pressure.

In 1987, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved terazosin, a drug that reduces α-SMA production. In an experiment involving patients' fibroblasts, terazosin suppressed the scarring response.

Study leader Erica Herzog noted that the result provides grounds for clinical trials of already approved alpha-blockers as a potential treatment for pulmonary fibrosis. At the same time, the researchers emphasized that they have so far assessed only one cell type — fibroblasts.

The team is also studying the role of immune and epithelial cells in the development of the disease and is looking for ways to interrupt nerve growth in fibrotic areas of the lungs.

Read us on