Tesla in the United States will introduce an additional production shift for Cybertruck pickups in an attempt to fulfill existing orders before dismantling the production line. It is planned to be expanded for the production of the two-seat Cybercab robotaxi.

Additional shift for orders

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on social network X that the current order backlog for the Cybertruck significantly exceeds the number of vehicles the company can produce before the line is dismantled. According to him, work to expand Cybercab production is expected around June or July next year.

Musk said Tesla will add another shift to try to fulfill all orders on time. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reallocation of resources

A day earlier, Musk said Tesla would gradually wind down Cybertruck production at its Texas plant and direct resources toward the Cybercab. The robotaxi is one of Musk's key bets in his effort to transform Tesla from an automaker into a company operating in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Cybertruck deliveries to customers began in late 2023. According to Kelley Blue Book, sales of the model in the United States fell last year to about 20,000 vehicles from nearly 39,000 in 2024. This is significantly below Musk's previously stated forecast of 250,000 Cybertrucks per year. The stainless-steel pickup has also been recalled multiple times, while its production was accompanied by quality issues. The model's unconventional design has limited its sales prospects in foreign markets, including Europe.

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