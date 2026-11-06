In the United States, Tesla and SpaceX lost approximately $456 billion in combined market value over two trading sessions — from the market close on Tuesday to the end of trading on Thursday. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Decline in company shares

Tesla shares fell by 10.77% on Thursday, to $343.69 per share. The electric vehicle manufacturer's market capitalization then stood at around $1.36 trillion.

SpaceX shares declined by 9.05%, to $123.62. The aerospace company's valuation stood at approximately $1.68 trillion. SpaceX began public trading on June 12 under the ticker SPCX.

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Elections and technology stock sell-off

The decline in quotes came after Democratic victories in both chambers of Congress and in key elections in Texas, where both companies are headquartered. Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, while James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the US Senate election.

Investors assessed whether the political shift could lead to increased oversight of Elon Musk's businesses and restrictions on data center construction. Both companies are expanding infrastructure for artificial intelligence, so potential regulatory changes could affect their operations.

At the same time, the decline occurred amid a broader sell-off in US technology stocks. The stated $456 billion represents a reduction in the combined value of the companies' outstanding shares, rather than direct cash losses or an equivalent decrease in Musk's personal wealth.

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