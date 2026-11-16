US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla plans to invest €3 billion in expanding its plant in Grünheide, east of Berlin. As Tagesschau reports, the company intends to build a new production facility that will eventually be able to manufacture up to 1 million autonomous Cybercab robotaxis.

Construction is planned to begin in 2027

According to Tesla, construction work is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027, while production is set to start in 2029. By the end of 2026, the company wants to apply for a permit for the new facility. It will be based on an application for the entire project submitted in 2023.

The funds are also intended for the construction of auxiliary buildings and another wastewater treatment facility. Tesla said it plans to hire several hundred new employees as part of the expansion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Brandenburg authorities supported the project

Brandenburg Minister-President Dietmar Woidke called the planned investments a decision of major economic importance. According to him, the prospect of producing up to 1 million Cybercabs will strengthen Grünheide's role as an automotive industrial site and create new jobs.

Brandenburg's Minister of Economic Affairs, Martina Klement, also welcomed Tesla's announcement, emphasizing new opportunities for residents of the region. Tesla's plant near Berlin opened in March 2022. According to the company, 12,600 people worked at the facility in October, and the workforce had been increased by another 2,000 employees during the preceding months. The company also said it intended to increase output to 7,500 vehicles per week, or approximately 375,000 per year, and expand battery cell production in Grünheide.

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