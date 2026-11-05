In the United States, Tesla submitted a response to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to a special request regarding the Cybercab robotaxi's compliance with federal safety standards and asked for the entire document to be classified as confidential business information. The company submitted the materials by the October 30 deadline, Electrek reports.

Three Tesla documents have been posted in the public docket for case AQ26002. One of them is a one-page letter stating that the entire file is confidential. Another document concerns the response to NHTSA's request on how the company determined the Cybercab's compliance with each applicable standard: whether physical testing, simulations, or engineering analysis were used. Only a 30-page emergency responder guide remains publicly available.

Questions about pedals, steering wheel and mirrors

NHTSA required Tesla to explain the certification of a vehicle that typically has no steering wheel, accelerator and brake pedals, or mirrors. In particular, FMVSS 135 requires service brakes to be activated by a foot control system. The regulator also asked whether Tesla could have certified the Cybercab with driver controls temporarily installed and then removed them.

The agency separately asked how the Cybercab could operate without an exemption under the Part 555 procedure. According to the publication, Amazon Zoox received such an exemption for its steering-wheel-free robotaxi, limited to 2,500 vehicles per year, while Tesla self-certified the Cybercab and began charging for rides in Austin on September 3.

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What the emergency responder guide reveals

The published emergency services interaction plan contains separate technical details. It states that Cybercab versions with a steering wheel and pedals are usually engineering or test vehicles and operate at SAE Level 2 autonomy. The document also describes operating conditions on public roads, including highways, urban and rural roads, at different times of day and in moderate rain, fog, or snow.

According to the guide, emergency personnel can access the vehicle's touchscreen to move it after verifying their identification through a camera on the vehicle's B-pillar. At the same time, the document does not explain compliance with requirements for brakes, mirrors, signal indicators, and the certification procedure.

Confidentiality requests are reviewed by NHTSA's chief counsel. The agency may agree to Tesla's request or require a public version of the materials to be released. NHTSA has not yet stated that the Cybercab fails to comply with any of the standards. The regulator's initial brief referred to approximately 1,000 vehicles covered by the review.

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