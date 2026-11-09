In the United States, Tesla will refund deposits to many customers who ordered the Cybertruck electric pickup, as it will not be able to fulfill all existing orders before production of the model ends. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Musk wrote on the social network X that the pace of incoming Cybertruck orders exceeds the company’s current production capacity. Tesla plans to produce as many vehicles as possible before the line is shut down in about eight months.

Production will be phased out in 2027

On Friday, Musk said Tesla would phase out Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas around mid-2027. He later said that the company would add another production shift to fulfill more orders before the line is dismantled.

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The Tesla chief did not specify how many Cybertruck orders remain unfulfilled, how many customers will receive refunds, or how the company will determine which orders it will be able to fulfill.

Resources will be directed to Cybercab

Musk dismissed suggestions that Tesla is ending Cybertruck production because the model is unprofitable. According to him, the potential value of scaling up Cybercab production outweighs the manufacturing complexity and amount of resources required by the pickup. Cybercab is a two-seat robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals.

Factory space, workers and equipment are planned to be redirected to Cybercab production. Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck in late 2023, four years after the model was unveiled. According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, Cybertruck sales in the United States fell by 48%, from 38,965 vehicles in 2024 to 20,237 in 2025.

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