Tesla will continue producing the Cybertruck electric pickup at its Giga Texas plant until late summer 2027. Elon Musk said the decision should help the company fulfill more orders for the model from the existing queue.

As Electrek reports, the new deadline means an extension of production by approximately two to three months compared with Musk's previous statements. On November 6, he said Cybertruck production at the Texas facility would be wound down around mid-2027 to free up capacity for the Cybercab. On November 9, Musk wrote that the line would cease operations in about eight months and Tesla would have to return deposits to many customers.

Prices and orders

According to the outlet, on the same day Tesla raised Cybertruck prices by up to 10% and suspended orders for the base Dual Motor version. The most affordable pickup that can now be ordered costs $92,490, while at the beginning of August its price was $69,990.

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Electrek notes that before the announcement about ending production, the Cybertruck was selling at a rate of approximately 30,000 vehicles per year. The outlet also writes that Tesla had previously planned to produce 250,000 such vehicles annually, while the installed capacity of the production line exceeded 125,000 units per year.

Reaction from brand supporters

Several users replying to Musk said they are still waiting for a Cybertruck at the $59,990 price that Tesla offered for ten days in February. One user asked whether buyers of the Premium and Cyberbeast versions would receive priority over them, but Musk did not respond.

Questions are also being raised among Tesla supporters about the company's future model lineup after Cybertruck production ends. According to Electrek, Tesla stopped producing the Model S and Model X in spring 2026, and after Cybertruck production is wound down, the company's consumer lineup will consist of the Model 3 and Model Y.

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