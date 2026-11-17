In Florida, a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an overturned truck on Interstate 75 near Naples, killing three people. Tesla’s report to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that the driver-assistance system was active for 30 seconds before the collision, Electrek reports.

Crash on I-75

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 3:54 on May 31, 2026, in Collier County. The driver of a 2014 Freightliner truck left the road near the Pine Ridge Road exit, returned to the southbound lanes of I-75 and overturned. The truck blocked the center and outside lanes.

25-year-old Jonathan Garcia Arias, who was traveling in a BMW, stopped and got out of his vehicle to help the truck driver. Later, a 2023 Tesla Model 3 carrying five young men from Naples collided with the underside of the overturned truck and Arias. Two Tesla passengers, aged 18 and 19, died at the scene, while Arias died in hospital. The 20-year-old Tesla driver and two other passengers sustained serious injuries.

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Tesla data for regulator

In Tesla’s report to the NHTSA, the vehicle is identified as a 2023 Model 3, while its automation status is listed as “Verified Engaged.” According to the publication, this means the company confirmed through telemetry data that Autopilot or Full Self-Driving had been activated. The document also lists a pre-crash speed of 71 mph.

NHTSA rules require crashes to be reported if a Level 2 driver-assistance system was active within 30 seconds before impact. The released document does not make it possible to determine whether it was specifically Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, as Tesla withheld the software version and crash description as confidential business information. The publication also notes that the 71 mph figure may be a telemetry snapshot rather than the speed immediately at the moment of the collision.

Crash statistics

Tesla filed the report on this crash as a five-day notice for a fatal accident, but it appeared among September filings, more than three months after the crash. According to Electrek’s calculations, Tesla reported 264 crashes involving driver-assistance systems in September 2026, the highest monthly figure in the available data. The publication’s combined database contains 4,669 such Tesla reports since 2019, of which 69 are marked as fatal.

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