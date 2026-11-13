Tesla leaves only $109,990 Cyberbeast on sale in the US — Electrek

Tesla has stopped accepting orders in the United States for two versions of the Cybertruck electric pickup — Dual Motor AWD and Premium AWD. Only the three-motor Cyberbeast modification remains available to order, priced at $109,990, Electrek reports.

In Tesla’s configurator, the Dual Motor AWD priced at $82,490 and the Premium AWD priced at $92,490 are still displayed, but it is impossible to select them to place an order. Thus, the minimum price of a new Cybertruck for US buyers has risen to $109,990 — 57% higher than $69,990 at the beginning of August.

Two price increases in a week

Just a week ago, the Cyberbeast cost $102,490, and before that, $99,990. Therefore, over about a week, the price of this version rose by $10,000, or 10%. According to the publication, the stated Cyberbeast specifications have not changed: its range is 320 miles, towing capacity is 11,000 pounds, and acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour takes 2.6 seconds.

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On November 6, Tesla raised Cybertruck prices by up to 10% and suspended orders for the base Dual Motor. After that, the Premium AWD at $92,490 remained the most affordable version, but it later also became unavailable to order.

Sales and unfulfilled orders

Electrek notes that while checking Tesla’s vehicle search, it found no new Cybertrucks in stock within 200 miles of Los Angeles. The publication also estimates Cybertruck deliveries in the third quarter at 7,000–8,000 vehicles, corresponding to an annual rate of about 30,000 vehicles.

In February, Tesla offered the dual-motor Cybertruck for $59,990 for a limited time. According to Electrek, some buyers of this version are still awaiting delivery dates in 2027. The company has not said whether orders for the Dual Motor and Premium AWD will be fulfilled before production of the model ends.

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