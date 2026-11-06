The New York Times Company has reportedly entered exclusive negotiations to acquire the film enthusiasts’ platform Letterboxd for $330 million. As TechCrunch reports, The New York Times itself wrote about this. The company declined to comment on the possible deal.

Platform audience

Letterboxd is an online platform for film fans, compared to Goodreads for movies. Its number of users grew from 3 million in January 2021 to 28 million in April this year. More than half of the service’s audience is under 35.

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Buyer interest

It was previously reported that Letterboxd was looking for a new owner. According to The New York Times, film studios A24 and Sony had also expressed interest in acquiring the service, but A24 dropped out of the race because of the price.

Letterboxd can be used free of charge, while advanced features are available through a paid subscription. The platform’s projected revenue this year is $15 million — approximately 4.5% of the amount The New York Times Company is reportedly ready to offer for the company.

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