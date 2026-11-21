An analysis of satellite imagery conducted by The New York Times showed the development of military facilities that, according to the publication, the United Arab Emirates developed and operated at airfields in Berbera in the Somaliland region and Bosaso in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region. The Jerusalem Post reports this.

Facilities in Berbera and Bosaso

According to the NYT, fortified structures, underground shelters, defensive positions and air defense systems appeared at these sites. In Berbera, the UAE began reconstructing the runway in 2018 and set up aircraft parking areas.

Images from 2024, the NYT said, showed a fortified structure suitable for storing military equipment, as well as the start of construction of underground facilities. In more recent footage, the publication identified defensive positions around the base, a likely location for air defense systems and markings for helicopter pads. Cargo aircraft and trucks were also spotted on the premises, which, according to the publication’s assessment, may indicate the facility’s logistical purpose for UAE regional operations.

US flights and military presence

In Bosaso, the NYT identified aircraft hangars, helicopter pads and underground structures. Analysts also observed an active air defense system and drones that, in their assessment, the UAE likely uses against the al-Shabaab group.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flight-tracking data indicate that US military aircraft flew to Berbera twice over the previous year. The latest flight in August transported commanders of US special operations forces from Djibouti to Berbera, after which it continued to Bosaso. Two NYT sources familiar with US operations in Bosaso said that about two dozen US special operations military personnel were already stationed there.

US officials told the publication that Washington does not plan a permanent presence in Berbera but intends to work with local partners to protect US interests in the region.

Dispute between Somalia and the UAE

Amid a dispute over the UAE’s ties with Somalia’s regions, the country’s government ordered the Emirati ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours, accusing Abu Dhabi of disrespecting sovereignty. Somalia also recalled its ambassador from the UAE for consultations. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the Emirates of supporting armed forces beyond the federal authorities’ control and weakening the country’s unity.

In January, Somalia annulled agreements with the UAE concerning ports, state institutions, as well as security and defense cooperation. The UAE maintains ties with Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland, whose authorities rejected Mogadishu’s authority to cancel agreements concerning their territories.

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