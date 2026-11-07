The3million organisation has filed a lawsuit with the High Court against the UK Home Office over a policy that it says deprived nearly 1,500 EU citizens of full rights to reside in the country. As The Guardian reports, some people who were granted pre-settled status after Brexit were later told that the decision had been made in error.

Claims against Home Office policy

The claim states that the department revoked all or part of these individuals’ rights without the procedural safeguards provided for by the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement. These safeguards include the right to appeal and an assessment of the proportionality of the decision, which must take into account that people built their lives in the country in reliance on the Home Office’s original decision.

The3million is asking the court to declare the policy of granting status in error unlawful because it breaches the Withdrawal Agreement and common law. The claimants also demand that provisions they consider unlawful be removed from the published policy.

This is not the first lawsuit against the Home Office over the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement. In 2022, the Independent Monitoring Authority accused the department of creating a risk that EU citizens could lose their right to work or rent housing by requiring them to reapply for settled status after their pre-settled status expired. The High Court then ruled that the conditions set by the Home Office were unlawful.

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Cases involving Italian citizens

Among those affected by the Home Office policy was a 33-year-old engineer from Brazil with Italian citizenship who has lived in London since 2018. He was initially told that he should not have been granted settled status: the man was allowed to remain in the UK, but his wife from Brazil was not. Following objections, the decision was reversed in recent weeks.

Another applicant, who works for the National Health Service and is pursuing a doctorate in dentistry, said that the Home Office notification turned her life upside down.

In October 2026, the Home Office agreed to recognise people as Italian from birth if they provide evidence of Italian citizenship and confirmation that it was acquired under the principle of jure sanguinis, by descent. Previously, the department had told several Brazilians of Italian descent that they had been granted status in error because they had not provided an Italian passport when applying.

Monique Hawkins, acting chief executive of the3million, said the Home Office was denying people due process and the right to appeal by pre-emptively considering them not to be covered by the Withdrawal Agreement. A Home Office spokesperson said they could not comment on the case because proceedings were ongoing.

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