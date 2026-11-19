In Austria, researchers found a link between a more severe course of COVID-19 in adolescents and lower scores on tests of logical reasoning and numerical ability. As News-Medical reports, more severe symptoms in girls were also associated with lower verbal ability scores.

Study data

The cross-sectional study involved 3,860 adolescents aged 12 to 16 from Lower Austria. Data were collected from April to October 2024. Participants self-reported whether they had had SARS-CoV-2, how many times they had been infected, and how severe their most severe episode of illness was on a nine-point scale.

At least one SARS-CoV-2 infection was reported by 83.9% of respondents. Among those who stated the number of cases, the average was about 1.6 infections. Among participants who rated symptom severity, the average score was 2.9 out of nine.

Results obtained

After accounting for age, sex, and school type, scientists found no statistically significant association between having had COVID-19 itself or the number of infections and results in the ten assessed domains. At the same time, greater symptom severity was associated with weaker performance in logical reasoning and numerical ability. The association with logical reasoning did not differ substantially between boys and girls.

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After score standardization, the difference between the mildest and most severe course of illness was approximately 5.4 points for logical reasoning and 2.9 points for numerical ability in the overall group. For verbal ability in girls, the estimated difference reached 7.2 points. These figures describe differences in individual cognitive domains rather than a change in overall IQ level.

Limitations of the conclusions

Factors related to COVID-19 explained less than 1% of the additional variability in results in each assessed domain. The researchers found no significant association between symptom severity and motor or psychomotor skills.

The authors emphasized that the study design does not provide grounds for claiming a causal relationship. The results may have been influenced, in particular, by initial differences in abilities, health status, learning conditions, social isolation, and mental well-being. Long-term studies in other groups of adolescents are needed to determine whether the identified differences persist over time.

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