In Israel, Ahmad Tibi, the parliamentary leader of the Arab alliance Joint List, said that the group is ready to cooperate with the Jewish opposition in the Knesset to prevent the formation of a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu or his continued tenure as head of the caretaker government. He said this in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

According to Tibi, the Joint List does not plan to join the government but may provide alternative forces with parliamentary support in individual votes. He believes that neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the Jewish opposition will secure the required majority of 61 seats.

A poll by the Israeli newspaper Maariv, published on Friday, predicts that the alliance will win nine seats in the Knesset. Tibi himself suggested that with higher turnout among Arab voters, the Joint List could win nine or ten seats.

Conditions for parliamentary support

Asked about the possibility of providing parliamentary support to Gadi Eisenkot, Tibi said that any agreement must include guarantees for Israel’s Arab citizens. Among the issues, he named crime and violence, personal security, house demolitions, the Kaminitz law on controlling illegal construction, as well as countering racism and incitement against Arabs.

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Tibi also mentioned the need for increased budgets and infrastructure development, as well as a political perspective. He stressed that support in individual votes would not mean the Joint List joining the governing coalition or assuming collective responsibility for its policies.

Expectations ahead of the elections

Tibi called the upcoming Knesset elections important, fateful and dangerous. According to figures he cited, turnout among Arab voters stands at 62%, compared with 48% at the same stage ahead of the 2022 elections. He expressed hope that it would reach at least 70%.

In Tibi’s view, higher turnout could strengthen the Joint List’s position and prevent small right-wing lists from passing the electoral threshold. He also said there was a risk of increased incitement against Arab citizens during the election campaign.

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