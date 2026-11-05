TikTok has launched a standalone TikTok Shop app in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. The app is available for iOS and Android devices and offers personalized product recommendations, shopping during live streams and via short videos, as well as in-app checkout.

Users will be able to track orders and contact customer support. The app description also mentions free shipping offers, special benefits for first orders, and secure payments. Exclusive offers are intended to encourage users to shop through the new app rather than the main TikTok app.

A standalone shopping app

As TechCrunch reports, the app was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The standalone app could help TikTok Shop attract shoppers beyond the main TikTok platform and compete more directly with the Amazon and Temu e-commerce apps.

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TikTok did not respond to TechCrunch's request for comment on the launch. It is unknown whether the company plans to expand the standalone app to other markets, including the United States. If launched in the United States, TikTok Shop would also compete with Walmart and Target, the publication notes.

E-commerce expansion

The launch of the standalone TikTok Shop app was another step by the company beyond social media and entertainment content. TikTok had previously added games, restaurant guides, sports sections, hotel bookings, and microdramas to its ecosystem, and is also exploring opportunities in payments.

TechCrunch notes that the new app is a reverse move in the competition between TikTok and Amazon: Amazon previously launched the Inspire short-video feed, while TikTok is now creating a separate shopping space within its own ecosystem.

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