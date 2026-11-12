Tim Westwood pleads not guilty to two new charges — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, former radio DJ Tim Westwood pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court in London to two additional charges of sexual offences. He now denies all 17 charges involving nine women and spanning the period from 1983 to 2016.

Two new incidents

As The Guardian reports, 69-year-old Westwood pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault on a girl aged 16 or 17 in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham in 1991. He also denied a charge of sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in Wandsworth, south London, in May 2004.

Case hearing in January

In October last year, Westwood was charged over incidents involving seven women. According to the publication, he is accused of four indecent assaults in London in the 1980s, three such incidents at the BBC in the 1990s, as well as the rape of a woman in a hotel in 1996.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In addition, he is accused of two indecent assaults and one count of rape in the early 2000s at a London address, as well as two counts of rape at a London address in the 2010s. The charges also concern sexual assaults at a nightclub in Stroud, Gloucestershire, in 2010 and at a music festival in London in 2016.

A trial on all 17 charges is scheduled for January. Westwood was granted bail with conditions. He left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years of work, and in April 2022 stopped hosting a show on Capital Xtra.

Read us on