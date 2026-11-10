Paraguay’s interim president, Pedro Alliana, has asked all ministers to submit their resignations amid a major banking crisis that left millions of people without access to their accounts. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this on November 9.

Changes in the government

Alliana instructed the new chief of staff, Rolando de Barros, to ask ministers, secretaries and the highest-ranking government officials in positions of trust to submit resignation letters.

According to the president, the move is intended to strengthen coordination within the government and ensure more effective management. He also said that all state institutions would continue operating as usual.

Ueno Bank crisis

Alliana, who previously served as vice president, took office on Friday after senators impeached Santiago Peña over the collapse of Ueno Bank, with which he was associated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On November 3, Paraguay’s Central Bank took control of Ueno, after which nearly 3 million people lost access to their funds. This sparked mass protests. Payments through the guarantee fund began to be restored on Thursday, and by Saturday nearly 1.2 million people had received about $160 million.

Investigation into Peña

Peña, who became president in 2023, owned shares in the bank’s holding company until they were sold last year. According to the publication, he is accused of using presidential influence to direct millions in state deposits to Ueno, as well as concealing or downplaying the bank’s financial problems despite warnings about questionable loans and solvency issues.

After the impeachment, the former president was placed under house arrest. Over the weekend, law enforcement officers searched his home as part of the investigation into the bank’s collapse.

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