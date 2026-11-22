Researchers at Texas A&M University have concluded that thymine, one of DNA’s nitrogenous bases, may channel damage from ultraviolet radiation into a form that is easier to return to its original state. This may explain how early genetic systems survived intense solar radiation before the emergence of the ozone layer, ScienceDaily reports.

Why thymine was studied

The transition from RNA to DNA was one of the key stages in the evolution of genetic systems. Unlike RNA, which contains uracil, DNA uses thymine. This substitution has long raised questions among researchers because thymine is vulnerable to certain types of ultraviolet damage. Under the conditions of early Earth, this could have appeared to be an evolutionary disadvantage.

The work was led by Professor Peter Rentzepis of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering together with researchers Keyvan Khosh Abadi and Negar Karpourazar. Their study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

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More reversible UV damage

The team exposed thymine and uracil to controlled ultraviolet radiation designed to reproduce conditions on early Earth. The molecules’ response was analyzed using biophotonics methods, including absorption, fluorescence, and Raman spectroscopy.

According to the authors, thymine’s advantage may lie not in preventing the damage itself, but in limiting its consequences. The researchers suggest that thymine absorbs harmful UV energy and keeps the damage within the nitrogenous bases, preventing it from affecting more vulnerable parts of the molecule.

The scientists also created a set of reference measurements of these molecules’ response to light. In the future, such spectral characteristics may help detect pathogens more quickly and assess the effectiveness of UV disinfection of water and other materials.

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