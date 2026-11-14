Tyrrell Hatton moved into the outright lead at the DP World Tour Championship after the third round at Jumeirah Golf Estates. He carded four under par — 68 — to move one shot ahead of Victor Perez, Sky Sports News reports.

Standings ahead of the final round

Sweden's Mikael Lindberg is in third place, three shots behind Hatton. According to the current projection, Perez could receive one of the 10 PGA Tour cards awarded based on the Race to Dubai standings.

Rory McIlroy completed the third round at level par with 72 strokes. After an eagle at the par-5 seventh hole, he briefly held the outright lead, but then made three consecutive bogeys around the turn.

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McIlroy's chances in the Race to Dubai

A birdie on the final hole allowed McIlroy to retain an overall score of five under par. He shares fourth place with Eugenio Chacarra, Adam Scott and Francesco Laporta, four shots behind the leader.

To retain a chance of overtaking Chacarra in the overall Race to Dubai standings, McIlroy needs to finish at least in outright fourth place. He is bidding for an eighth Race to Dubai title, which would equal the record.

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