Weekly use of tirzepatide together with lifestyle changes reduced body mass index in adolescents with obesity by an average of 18.5% over 72 weeks. In the placebo group, BMI increased slightly over this period — by 0.5%. News-Medical reports on the results of the randomized, double-blind Phase III trial published in JAMA.

How the study was conducted

The trial involved 160 adolescents aged 12 to 17 with obesity or excess weight and at least one related complication. The study was conducted at 31 centers in six countries from October 2023 to June 2026. Participants were assigned in a 2:1 ratio to the tirzepatide or placebo group. The drug was administered subcutaneously once a week, with the dose increased to the maximum tolerated level — 5, 10, or 15 mg.

All participants also received individualized recommendations on diet and physical activity. The tirzepatide group included 109 adolescents, while the placebo group included 51. At baseline, the participants' mean age was 14.6 years and their mean BMI was 38.6 kg/m².

Changes in weight and metabolic indicators

Nearly 80% of participants receiving tirzepatide achieved a BMI reduction of at least 5%, while nearly half achieved a reduction of at least 20%. In the placebo group, 8% of participants achieved a BMI reduction of at least 20%. The difference between the groups in body weight reduction was 20.1 kg, and in waist circumference, 16.4 cm.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Researchers also recorded improvements in blood pressure, lipid and blood glucose levels, glycated hemoglobin, and fasting insulin. After 72 weeks, more than half of participants taking tirzepatide had a BMI below the 95th percentile for their age and sex — the threshold used to define obesity. In the placebo group, this figure was 7.1%.

Side effects and limitations

The most common adverse events were digestive system disorders: nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, especially during dose escalation. Such symptoms were reported by 81.5% of participants in the tirzepatide group. Treatment was discontinued due to adverse events by 9.3% of participants in this group, while there were no such cases in the placebo group.

The authors noted that further follow-up is needed to assess the durability of the effect, long-term safety, and the possible impact on growth and puberty. The study was funded by Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of tirzepatide, which participated in the trial design, data analysis, and interpretation.

Read us on