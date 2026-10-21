Thousands of Israelis living abroad are planning to come to Israel to vote in the October 27 election. Many of them intend to support the opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot.

As The Japan Times reports, the participation of voters returning from abroad could affect the outcome given the close ratings of the two political camps. According to an October 18 poll by public broadcaster Kan, Eisenkot's bloc could receive 52 seats, while the bloc of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could receive 51. At least 61 seats in the Knesset are needed to form a government.

Voting only in Israel

Israel does not allow most citizens to vote outside the country. An exception applies to approximately 4,000 civil servants who are abroad. Turnout among this group reached 87%, compared with 70% in the 2022 election, and voting took place at 100 diplomatic missions.

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According to the publication, between 700,000 and 1 million Israelis live outside the country, but only some of them will be able to return to participate in the election. Some campaign participants link their decision to come with the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 and the Netanyahu government's attempts to change the judicial system.

Organizing travel

The American nonpartisan coalition AID has launched the Fly&Vote program. It helps Israelis abroad with documents and guarantees seats on flights to Tel Aviv amid disruptions to air travel related to the war.

The Likud party appealed to the Central Election Commission, saying that the initiative could be an illegal financial incentive for voters. After the dispute was settled, Likud withdrew its appeal, and the organizers agreed not to add group flights and to adhere to airline fares. The civic group Back2vote said that more than 7,800 people had registered to persuade friends and relatives to come to Israel to vote.

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