In Israel, the Prison Service is implementing changes to prisoner rehabilitation programmes, facility security and the work of correctional system staff. At Dekel Prison, the SHADEH behavioural change unit operates; for one inmate, meeting its requirements is one of the conditions for possible parole, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Behavioural change programme

Programme participants must comply with rules and proper conduct, take part in group discussions and educational classes, work and help maintain order in residential areas. Dekel also has an educational centre and a centre for inmates with attention deficit disorders.

Dekel Prison holds 700 people serving sentences of up to seven years. About 40% of inmates study, mainly in religious classes, or work in production facilities on the premises. They produce soap, napkins, military clothing and reflective vests; during the war, inmates also repaired sleeping bags.

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Security measures and infrastructure

According to Yuval Ehrlich, commander of the Israel Prison Service's Southern District, staff have received more modern protective and operational equipment, including Taser electroshock devices. The service has also introduced technological systems for continuous monitoring of events in prison wings and for countering the management of criminal or terrorist activity from behind bars.

Inmates classified as security prisoners are held under a stricter regime: they remain in their cells for 23 hours a day and have one hour for a walk. Family visits, communal dining halls, the ability to establish internal representative structures and appoint a spokesperson have been abolished for them. Other categories of inmates may receive visitors, make purchases at the prison shop, study or acquire vocational skills.

The complex, which includes Eshel and Dekel prisons and the Oz detention facilities, is planned to be surrounded by a reinforced-concrete wall approximately four kilometres long and three metres high. Electronic identification systems and sensors are to be installed on it. The complex also plans to create the new Neve Tirza women's prison, while leaders of organised crime groups are being transferred between facilities to prevent their influence in prison wings.

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